The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Price

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $263.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $276.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.42 and a 200 day moving average of $272.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 116.3% in the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

