SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 781,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 442,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,847,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.Avidity Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital set a $72.00 target price on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.24.

View Our Latest Report on Avidity Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $105,015.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,737.18. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $297,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,900. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,230 shares of company stock worth $7,020,485. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.