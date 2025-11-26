SG Americas Securities LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,962,000 after buying an additional 94,446 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,056,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120,369 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,556,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 802,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

