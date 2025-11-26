SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,420,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other DXP Enterprises news, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $2,422,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 791,888 shares in the company, valued at $93,862,484.64. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 4,477 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $536,165.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,289.84. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.15.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $513.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

