Felicia Hendrix Purchases 7,315 Shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 7,315 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $100,873.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 119,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,187.92. The trade was a 6.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $39,737,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,002,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,905,000 after buying an additional 2,120,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,537,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

