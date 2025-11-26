SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Crown by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3,569.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCK opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

