SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 121.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 236,089 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in AGCO by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 70,536 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.