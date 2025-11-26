SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Terex Corporation $TEX

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 37.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Terex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,770.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

