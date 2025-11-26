Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal Buys 199,271 Shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 199,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $342,746.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,739,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,911,181.48. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $400,491.13.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $1,368,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 131,814 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,674.50.
- On Monday, November 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 168,897 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $295,569.75.
- On Friday, November 14th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 199,463 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $345,070.99.
Prairie Operating Stock Performance
Shares of Prairie Operating stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating
Analyst Ratings Changes
PROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prairie Operating
Prairie Operating Company Profile
Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prairie Operating
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.