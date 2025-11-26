Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal Buys 199,271 Shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 199,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $342,746.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,739,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,911,181.48. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $400,491.13.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $1,368,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 131,814 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,674.50.

On Monday, November 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 168,897 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $295,569.75.

On Friday, November 14th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 199,463 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $345,070.99.

Shares of Prairie Operating stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROP. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prairie Operating in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 411.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

PROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

