Thomas Chorman Sells 1,000 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $223,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,167.99. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Standex International Stock Up 3.2%

Standex International stock opened at $242.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Standex International Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $247.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.97.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Standex International by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 866,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,642,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 636.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 1,619.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,251 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,763,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,766,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

