PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $31.7640, with a volume of 2596419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PACS Group from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PACS Group

PACS Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). PACS Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. PACS Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PACS Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PACS Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.