Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2058589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Savara by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Savara by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

