Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 532782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TYRA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 246,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $4,999,137.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,833,425 shares in the company, valued at $77,626,856.25. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 65,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,216,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.