Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives $19.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th.

In other Alumis news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 125,743 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $905,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 643,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,472. The trade was a 24.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi acquired 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,542,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,675,539.68. The trade was a 8.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have bought 2,166,882 shares of company stock worth $13,167,830 in the last 90 days. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alumis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Alumis by 53.0% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alumis by 320.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Alumis by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter.

Alumis stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Alumis has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $765.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -1.33.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alumis will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

