Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 750 and last traded at GBX 781, with a volume of 4360505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860.

BEZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,047.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 891.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 886.40. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

