Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.4355, with a volume of 4617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

