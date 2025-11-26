SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Enova International, Inc. $ENVA

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,974,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 40.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,266,707.75. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,795,291.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,683.30. The trade was a 10.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,874 shares of company stock valued at $10,865,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.01. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.