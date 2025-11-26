SG Americas Securities LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Valvoline $VVV

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 69,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,808.94. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

