SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,320.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,356.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

