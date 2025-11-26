Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,554,419 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,642,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $47,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

