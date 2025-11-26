PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,360 Shares of Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Geo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Geo Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Geo Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

