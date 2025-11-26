PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,318,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 846,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 11.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,281,000 after buying an additional 99,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 17.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 69,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. Trustmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.13 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMK. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

