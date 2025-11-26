PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,843,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TXNM Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $103,932.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,781.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

TXNM Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE TXNM opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.32%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

