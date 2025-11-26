Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 107,754.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 25,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.1%

POR stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.