Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,984.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO Ford Tamer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 295.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

