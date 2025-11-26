Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $218.40.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
