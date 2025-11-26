SSA Swiss Advisors AG Acquires 1,480 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

SSA Swiss Advisors AG increased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $476.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.