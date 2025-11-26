SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $57,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 18,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $185.45 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

