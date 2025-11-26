Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,649 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $60,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

