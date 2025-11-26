Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $62,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

