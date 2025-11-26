iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $245.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

