iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

IVE opened at $209.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

