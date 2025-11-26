Heather Ann Mcsharry Sells 3,415 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $607,118.70. Following the sale, the director owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,423.22. This represents a 14.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.