Heather Ann Mcsharry Sells 3,415 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $607,118.70. Following the sale, the director owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,423.22. This represents a 14.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
