Choreo LLC Has $14.70 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,305 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.