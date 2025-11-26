iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,667 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,962,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after buying an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,202,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,734,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.