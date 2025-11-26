Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Acquired by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 5.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $38,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 63.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $237.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

