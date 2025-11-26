JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.39% of Saia worth $247,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Saia by 177.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Trading Up 2.8%
SAIA stock opened at $279.79 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $587.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day moving average is $289.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Saia
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.