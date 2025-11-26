8,840 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 243.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

