JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,360,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.31% of ExlService worth $234,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in ExlService by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

