Magnetar Financial LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,969 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 50.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 70.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,021 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,208 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 128,335 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at $24,438,233.65. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,558,242 shares of company stock worth $273,657,955 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 0.4%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

