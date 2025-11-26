Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.66% of Fomento Economico Mexicano worth $241,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 106.1% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 141,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,369,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.9982 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

