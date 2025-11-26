Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.92. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.83.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

