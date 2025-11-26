Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. $SPOK

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Spok as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 390,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,175,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 41.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,416 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPOK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Spok Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SPOK opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $269.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Spok had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.25%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

