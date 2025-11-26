The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Holdings Decreased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total value of $522,058.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $293.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

