Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 92.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 99.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David W. Garner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,612.70. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. This trade represents a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

