Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Correct Capital Wealth Management

Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 194,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $266,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 18.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 129,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 46,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.58.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

