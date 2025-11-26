Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alibaba Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 10/31/2025.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.44.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

