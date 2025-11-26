Country Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $351.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.21 and its 200 day moving average is $381.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

