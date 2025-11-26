Country Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.0% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,649,341 shares of company stock worth $387,147,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TMUS opened at $206.90 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.