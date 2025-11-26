JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $218.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.58% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $218,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $471.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $484.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.01 and its 200-day moving average is $449.24.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

